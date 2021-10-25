– Classes from nine to twelve will start from 16th November

# Shiliguri: School-College Reopen in West Bengal to open in the state after November 15! In Siliguri, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (CM Mamata Banerjee) said that in the first phase, schools from class nine to twelve would be opened, as well as colleges and universities (School College Reopen in West Bengal). Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee directed the Chief Secretary in this regard in Siliguri today.

The Chief Minister announced the decision at an administrative meeting in Siliguri during his visit to North Bengal. He told the meeting on Monday that the school colleges in the state (School College Reopen in West Bengal) should be reopened after November 15. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has instructed the Chief Secretary in this regard. The Chief Minister (CM Mamata Banerjee) has directed to start all preparations for the opening of school colleges and other educational institutions. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that before opening schools, all the schools and colleges in the state should be cleaned and sanitized.

Earlier, the state had expressed interest in opening a school-college (Bratya Basu | WB School Reopening). However, it was reported that the Covid-19 depends entirely on the situation. Regarding the recent opening of educational institutions in the state, State Education Minister Bratya Basu said, “Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is keeping an eye on the health infrastructure of the entire state. The education department will take action as per his advice considering the Corona situation, “said CM Mamata Banerjee.

