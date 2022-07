The temperature will remain almost the same in the districts of South Bengal. There is no possibility of heavy rain in North Bengal at present. The amount of light to moderate rain will also decrease in the next four to five days. During the day, the temperature may rise by two to three degrees in different districts of North Bengal. Scattered light to moderate rains are forecast in Darjeeling, Alipurduar, Kochbihar and Jalpaiguri districts. Rainfall is relatively low in the lower districts.