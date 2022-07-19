clerk recruitment | West Bengal news: West Bengal Higher Education Department Issued Direction

#Kolkata : Amidst the controversy over Group C, Group D recruitment in schools, the Higher Education Department has started the recruitment of clerk posts in state colleges. Last February, the state higher education department had amended the law to empower the College Service Commission to appoint clerk posts in state colleges. After that, the higher education department of the state has started the process of making the recruitment rules. According to sources, it has already been prepared by the Higher Education Department. The department is going to send it to the College Service Commission soon. College Service Commission will notify the recruitment of clerk posts in the state colleges after receiving the recruitment rules (Clerk Recruitment | West Bengal News).

This is the first time that the College Service Commission will recruit clerk posts in state colleges. And so the states are particularly cautious about making recruitment rules. According to sources, there will be two stages of examination for this appointment. Basically the colleges will recruit for the posts of Head Clerk, Accountant, Group C, Group D. Eligibility for recruitment has also been kept separate for him. But in each case two stages of examination will be conducted (Clerk Recruitment | West Bengal News).

According to sources, the first stage will be conducted written test of 100 marks. This written test will be held at Weimar seat. The second stage will be interview and academic score. But in that case you have to pass the written test. Only then that candidate will get call for interview. 15 marks will be allotted for interview. Academic scores will also be given special consideration. According to sources, the state has already prepared these rules for recruitment. Soon it will be sent to the College Service Commission so that the Commission can quickly issue a notification complying with this recruitment circular.

Mainly to bring transparency in the recruitment process, the state decided to appoint clerk posts in state colleges through the College Service Commission. Although this amendment was made in 2013-14, it was not implemented by the higher education department of the state. But the state implemented the amendment of that law in last February. The school education department of the state has already been involved in several controversies regarding the recruitment of group C, group D, ninth and tenth classes in the state schools. In this case, the administrative circle thinks that the state wants to send a positive message by advertising the recruitment of clerk posts in the state colleges.

Published by:Sanjukta Sarkar First published: July 19, 2022, 12:46 IST

