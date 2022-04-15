Clouds cut in the warmth of the New Year! Kunal Ghosh pays homage to Perth leaving Bratya in the middle – News18 Bangla

News18 Bengal Conclave 2022: Clouds cut for almost a week on New Year’s Eve! In the context of corruption in the appointment of teachers in the state, the ruling class of the state feared that the factionalism within the grassroots could escalate further. Courtesy, Trinamool State Secretary Kunal Ghosh. The Trinamool has been skeptical about the rift between Perth and Kunal ever since Kunal made the remarks indicating to Perth Chatterjee about SSC corruption. But the coolness melted into the warmth of the New Year. The Perth-Bratya-Kunal trio was seen in a happy mood at News18 Bangla’s Bengal Conclave 2022 on Friday at Bypass Swabhoomi. This is not the end, Kunal Ghosh is seen bowing at the feet of Perth Chatterjee.

The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday directed Perth Chatterjee to appear before the CBI in a teacher recruitment corruption case. But for the time being, the four-week relief has come as the division bench is approaching. For the past several days, Trinamool state secretary Kunal Ghosh has been targeting former education minister Perth Chatterjee over allegations of SSC recruitment scam. Speaking at a press conference, Kunal said, “None of the allegations of such scandals are coming from the time of Bratya Basu. Nowadays, 99 percent of the work is done properly. ” Kunal also said that the party’s secretary general and then education minister Perth Chatterjee could explain the details. Since then, there have been fears of a Perth-Kunal conflict centered on this corruption.

However, the uncomfortable weather between the two has eased a lot during the star-studded ceremony at the Bengal Conclave on Friday afternoon. Bratya Basu was the centerpiece of the three. These hasty leaders of state politics appear to be engrossed in a long story of laughter. Not the complexity of SSC, but the happy mood of the new year is captured in the tea party.

