Clubbing Becomes Extra Fun at AtomYumm Lounge!

With the pandemic waning and the night curfew getting uplifted, it’s time to step out and party like no tomorrow. To add to the city’s power clubbing, AtomYumm Lounge recently opened its doors at 192A, Sarat Bose Road, Second Floor, Kolkata – 700029 with a vast offering of cocktails and wholesome menus. Celebrating the new entry, founders and owners Suddhasattwa Banerjee and Satanik Roy hosted a launch party attended by well known and popular faces of Kolkata on Wednesday April 6.

Talking about the occasion, Suddhasattwa Banerjee said, “Sarat Bose Road is gradually becoming a hotspot for pub hoppers of the city and AtomYumm is going to be the latest offering to them. We have kept the interiors fun and colourful and alongwith our beverage and food menu, it’s going to be a wholesome experience for all our guests.”

Satanik Roy further added, “Our USP is definitely the large and unique variety of mocktails and cocktails to suit every mood and demand. We have put up an open mic facility for karaoke sessions and gigs. and we also have a PlayStation 4 installed to keep our fun filled customers on their toes. We are open from 12 noon to late night and guarantee good times for all.”

Currently, AtomYumm has kept their dedicated to Chinese and Continental with plans of bringing a lot more additions and variations in the coming days. In starters they have multiple choices like Paneer Fritters at Rs 229, Prawn Cocktail at Rs 289, Chicken Sausage with Chilli Pepper at Rs 319, and Pork Sausage with Chilli Peppers at Rs 369. Pasta starts from Rs 239. Among the main courses is Chicken Sizzler at Rs 459, Lamb Steak at Rs 549, Grilled Fish at Rs 479. Grilled Veg Petite Steak at Rs 349. In the Chinese food section, they are serving good old favorites like Fried Rice starting from Rs 159 for veg. Noodles are available for Rs 159.

The event hosted by Lopamudra Mandal and managed by Supreeta Singh PR Consultancy, was attended by many prominent people in the city including Nayantara Pal Choudhuri, Rupali, Namita and Meghali, Sonika Dey, Sandeep Gupta, Anurag Chirimar and Suresh Sethia, Dola Shalini Bhagat, Debarun Mukherjee, Sayantan Sarkar, Olivia Sinha Roy, Sudip Mallick, Rajat Kaushik, Sushmita Roy among others.