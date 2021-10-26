CM announces holidays for State Govt Employees | State Govt Employees Chat Pujo

# Shiliguri: After a long holiday from before Durga Puja to after Lakshmipujo, there are Kalipujo, Deepavali or Dewali and Vratrdvitiya in front. He has a holiday. The state government also announced Chhath Puja 2021 Mamata Banerjee On Govt Holidays. In Siliguri, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has announced that all government offices and educational institutions will be closed on November 10 and 11 on the occasion of Mamata Banerjee On Chhath Puja. The holiday (Chhath Puja 2021) has been declared in the state without cutting off the autumn holiday. As a result, happy government employees.

Read more: How to open a school in Kovid? How will the class be? What’s in the guideline …

Mamata Banerjee On Govt Holidays Mamata Banerjee has announced that this time the holiday of Chhat Pujo is changing a little. Holidays were declared on 9th and 10th November on the occasion of Mamata Banerjee On Chhath Puja. That has changed to November 10 and 11 holidays. For the last three years, Chhatpujo has been given two days off (Chhath Puja 2021). This time too he is not doing otherwise. Just the day is changing. Holidays are coming back one day.

Read more: Panchayat Minister Subrata Mukherjee is not safe! Today there is a 6 member medical board …

Incidentally, in the past, only those who used to get Chhath Puja (Chhath Puja 2021) were allowed to do so. Now all the employees of the state government get Chhath Puja (Chhath Puja 2021) leave. KMDA has called a meeting for Chhatpujo. Police and municipal officials are expected to be present at the meeting. Earlier, the finance ministry said in a statement that there would be a holiday on November 10 and 11. On behalf of Navanna, it was informed earlier that all the state government employees will get leave on the day of Chhatpujo on November 10. This time the Chief Minister himself sealed the news at a press conference.

Read more: Don’t increase the pujo, the action is being taken by Calcutta Municipality

Besides, the Chief Minister (Mamata Banerjee) also spoke strictly on Kalipuja 2021. He said the administration would ensure that no government vehicle or police vehicle was misused during Pujo. In his words, “Many people are using the power of the government to turn on the red light. They have to stop.” The Chief Minister (Mamata Banerjee On Govt Holidays) has instructed the administrative officials about this.

On the same day, the Chief Minister reminded, “Even if there is happiness in Kalipujo, we should all bet according to the rules of the Pollution Control Board. We are allowing the use of green crackers. But in this case, the people of the state have to abide by the rules of the Pollution Control Board.”