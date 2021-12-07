CM announces two cards for artisan and fishermen from Administrative meeting In Dinajpur | Good news for artist-fishermen! Chamat Mamata on the pair of cards, showed good news for new artists-fishermen in employment! Chamak Mamtar in the pair of cards, showed a new direction in employment … – News18 Bangla

#Karnajora: Student’s Credit Card has already been introduced for students. This time Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee gave big news during her visit to North Bengal. From now on special cards are being introduced for students as well as fishermen. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee even came forward to stand by the side of artisans and artists. He announced the new project at an administrative meeting in Karnajora on Tuesday. At the same time, the Chief Minister announced the date of commencement of the work of the second phase of Duare Sarkar. Showed a new direction of employment.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has reached Dinajpur via Malda on a visit to North Bengal. Tuesday was the administrative meeting of North and South Dinajpur. From there, the Chief Minister (Mamata Banerjee) took stock of the work of various government projects in the two districts. Want to know if everyone got a student credit card? After that he informed about two new cards. Earlier, Mamata had announced a special card for fishermen at an administrative meeting in Howrah. This time he announced the ‘Artisan’ card for the artists. This card will be given from the second phase camp of the government at the door. Artists and craftsmen will get special benefits with this card.

The Duare Sarkar project has been launched to provide all the administrative facilities to the people of the state. This time the work of the project is going to start again. The government camp has been sitting at the door since the first day of the new year. The camp (Duare Sarkar) will run from January 1 to January 10. The second phase of the camp will run from January 20 to 30. This camp will sit in the big field of school, college, university. So that there is no unnecessary crowd. The Chief Minister also directed the local MLAs to stand by the people. He said, “The activities of the district administration need to be increased. So that ordinary people are not deprived of any service. ”

Meanwhile, Mamata Banerjee also directed to focus on small scale industries to increase employment. He said that an industrial park will be created in Kaliaganj. Again there will be a three-year government order for weavers. Which will show new direction in employment. He announced a special project for the Atreyi river. The Irrigation Department will keep an eye on that. He also suggested increasing the export of Tulaipanji rice. In his words, it will be a precedent in the whole world.

He added in today’s meeting, “Artizan card and fisherman card, these two cards are being made. We have to keep an eye on these projects so that no one is deprived. I will tell the district magistrates to be careful about this. Other states are following us.” In his speech, the Chief Minister also conveyed the message that there should be no complication in the work of these government projects.