CM casted her vote in Kolkata Municipality Election 2021 at Mitra Institution School

#Kolkata: “People voted in a festive mood. Voting is going on peacefully.” This is what Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said when she came to vote at the Mitra Institution. Opposition groups called for a boycott of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC Election 2021) polls on Sunday. The Trinamool supremo made it clear today that such allegations by the opposition were completely baseless. At the same time, Mamata praised the role of the police in conducting the polls in the city safely.

The Chief Minister (Mamata Banerjee) arrives at the Mitra Institution in South Kolkata at 3.30 pm on Sunday to cast her vote (KMC Election 2021). He said in response to a question from reporters at the time that “the allegations made by the opposition about the vote are baseless. The Trinamool supremo said he was also satisfied with the turnout till noon. Addressing party members, he said, “The turnout has improved. There is nothing to worry about.”

Besides, Mamata Banerjee also spoke about the role of police in the city during the voting period. “The police have done well,” he said. The Chief Minister gave a de facto certificate to the Kolkata Police on this day. Where is his, “Kolkata Police is the best police.”

Incidentally, voting in 144 constituencies of Kolkata Municipality has started from 7 am on Sunday. On the whole, ordinary people from north to south are going to express their democratic views without any hindrance in peaceful elections. Various pictures came up in the morning. Elections in the Corona period, so the rules of the election include the strict rules of the Kovid rules to comply with the rules of hygiene. That is why booth booths have been seen since morning, some of the booth workers are also using face shields, gloves. Voters are standing near the gates of many booths with thermal songs and sanitizers. Meanwhile, voters have been pouring into the booths since morning. According to the Election Commission, 36 per cent votes were cast in Kolkata Municipality till 1 pm.