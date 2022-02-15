CM Mamata Banerjee announce Shilpa Summit || Target Investment-Employment, ‘Industrial Summit’ in North Bengal during CM’s visit

#Kolkata: Before leaving for North Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee herself has said that one of the goals is to bring investment in the industry in the coming days. Besides bringing investment in the industry, it is going to be one of the targets of employment, said Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. And this time the state government is going to hold a ‘North Bengal Industrial Summit’ during the visit of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

According to sources, the industry summit is going to be held on Wednesday under the leadership of Chief Secretary Harikrishna Dwivedi. Eight secretaries are going to Siliguri from Kolkata. Not only that, the possibility of investment in eight districts of North Bengal will be highlighted through a power point presentation in front of industrialists and chambers of commerce. The possibility of investing in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Kochbihar, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, North Dinajpur, South Dinajpur and Malda districts will be discussed at the industrial summit on Wednesday.

According to sources, in the first phase, a power point presentation will be given on how to invest in food processing, animal resource development, agriculture in rural areas. In the second phase, there will be a power point presentation on where there is potential for investment in tourism and skill development, or what the state is thinking. In the third phase, small and cottage industries and textiles, as well as what the state thinks about industrial infrastructure and land will be highlighted through PowerPoint presentations. These PowerPoint presentations will be presented to the meeting of industrialists and merchants by the secretaries of various departments.

The ‘World Trade Industry Conference’ is scheduled to be held on April 20 and 21 in Kolkata. The state has already held meetings with chambers of commerce in different districts for him. Nabanna has also started preparations for the World Trade Industry Conference. Recently, Karan Adani, son of Gautam Adani, had a meeting with the Chief Minister about Tajpur Port. The Chief Minister also invited Adani Group leader Gautam Adani to the World Trade Industry Conference. Besides, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the World Trade Industry Conference. And so the state government wants to bring investment in the industry in North Bengal before the World Trade Industry Conference. As a result, the administration thinks that this industrial summit is going to be very important from all angles.

Somraj Banerjee

Published by:Shubhagata Dey First published: February 15, 2022, 12:58 IST

Tags: Mamata Banerjee