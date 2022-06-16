CM Mamata Banerjee || Chief Minister at Dakshineswar at the inauguration of 3D Light and Sound Exhibition

Kolkata: Chief Minister in Dakshineswar. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee arrived in Dakshineswar on Thursday to inaugurate the 3D light and sound exhibition. Metropolitan Firhad Hakim 8

On the same day, the Chief Minister said, “There were many meetings for Skywalk. Many people were not agreeing. We were able to do this after overcoming many obstacles. I was shocked when I came to see Skywalk. “

Read more: Healthy Lifestyle: These 5 foods are amazing not only in Bengali leaves, but also in sexual life! What else do you want for good performance in bed?

This year is the 18th founding year of Dakshineswar Temple. The Chief Minister has already spent Rs 130 crore for the development of the temple. The Chief Minister came to Dakshineswar Temple and gave a message. Ramakrishna said to recite the words. Speaking of friendship. Many rebuked him. But he never protests. Because rebuking his idea is also an art. He wants us to never turn our brains into garbage. He said, “Ramakrishnadev has said money is soil, soil is money. So it is not right to ask for anything extra. ”

Read more: Contact lens: Eye make up after contact lenses? If you are not aware of these aspects, there is a risk of great danger

On the same day, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that Dakshineswar is an international tourist destination. When he was the railway minister, he did the station in the style of Dakshineswar. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee inaugurated a museum adjacent to the temple. Where Maa Bhavatarini, Rani Rasamoni has multiple materials used by Sri Ramakrishna Paramahansadeva.

Published by:Rachana Majumder First published: June 16, 2022, 17:38 IST

Tags: CM, CM Mamata Banerjee, Dakshineswar Temple