cm mamata banerjee inaugurates kolkata international book fair 2022 – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Kolkata International Book Fair (Kolkata Book Fair 2022) started from Monday. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee inaugurated the 45th Calcutta International Book Fair at Central Park in Salt Lake on Monday. The Calcutta Book Fair of 2022 is very popular. The book-loving Bengalis have been overwhelmed since the ban on gatherings was imposed due to Kovid, this time the book fair is the end of all those sorrows (Kolkata Book Fair 2022).

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Liberation War of Bangladesh, so this time the book fair theme is Desh Bangladesh (Kolkata Book Fair 2022 Theme). Inaugurating the book fair, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said, India is a state and Bangladesh is an independent country. We are connected by culture and physical division has never been able to divide people (Mamata Banerjee inaugurates Kolkata Book Fair 2022). “

Emphasizing on the history of partition, the Hon’ble Chief Minister pointed out that the national anthems of the two countries were written by Bengali Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore. He also wished good health to the Chief Minister of West Bengal and Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina and wished good luck to the brothers and sisters of Bangladesh (Mamata Banerjee inaugurates Kolkata Book Fair 2022).

On the same day, Mamata Banerjee said, “Calcutta International Book Fair and Calcutta International Film Festival are two of the most vibrant festivals in India. The only missing is an international music festival, we promise to fill that gap from next year. ”

The book fair has been held in Salt Lake’s Central Park for the past few years, and the Chief Minister has renamed it ‘Book Fair Premises’. The Chief Minister appealed to all concerned to end the war and restore peace quickly. “I do not want to speak for or against any country … I just want world peace,” he said. India has always stood for peace and led the world. I have written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him to pave the way for peace. My heart goes out to those who lost their lives in the war! ”

