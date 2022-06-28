CM Mamata Banerjee Meeting || Surprise on the list of invitees, what is the Chief Minister going to say in the administrative meeting on Wednesday?

#Kolkata: Is there going to be a big decision in the administrative meeting on Wednesday? At least Nabanna’s activities are provoking that speculation. According to sources, the administrative meeting of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday directed the presidents of district councils of each district, presidents of panchayat associations and BDOs of each block to be present in a virtual manner. Besides, the district governors of each district will also be present in the administrative meeting tomorrow.

On Wednesday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will hold an administrative meeting with East and West Burdwan districts. Basically, the Chief Minister is to review the overall situation of these two districts. Besides, several projects of these two districts are to be inaugurated and laid. The presidents and videographers of the rest of the districts have been instructed to be present at that meeting.

Recently, the central government has stopped paying for 100 days of work. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has already spoken about it. Besides sending a delegation to the Center, he said he would go to Delhi himself if the issue was not resolved. Besides, Mamata has already spoken out about why the Center will not pay if the name is changed. The Chief Minister alleged that the “Banglar Bari” project and the Center had stopped the money. “The Center has not been paying 100 days for six months. The name change is not an issue. Should the Prime Minister put up pictures everywhere?” The chief minister said on Monday.

And so the presence of the presidents of all the district councils, the presidents of the panchayat associations and the BDOs in the administrative meeting on Wednesday is considered to be quite significant. Incidentally, the State Panchayat Office has already issued guidelines for employing 100-day workers in other projects of the state government. The Chief Minister himself has said that the workers who have ‘job holder’ cards for day work should be recruited for other projects as they are not getting money from the Center. In this situation, the administrative meeting thinks that the administrative meeting in Durgapur from 1 pm on Wednesday is going to be quite important.

