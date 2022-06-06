CM Mamata Banerjee North Bengal Visit || Bird’s eye panchayat vote, Mamata in North Bengal on a 3-day visit today, where is the eye?

#Kolkata: This time North Bengal has been in the spotlight since a few months before the panchayat elections. That is why Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is going on a 3-day visit to North Bengal today. Alipurduar is one of the worst districts in the state in the 2021 assembly elections. The Trinamool Congress has lost only 5 assembly seats in the district. Although the majority of Gram Panchayats, Panchayat Samitis and Zila Parishads of the district were held by the Trinamool Congress in the 2016 Panchayat elections, it started collapsing here after the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The remnants of which remained in the 2021 assembly vote. Tea-gardens, international borders, tribal-dynastic vote and one of the largest tourist destinations in the state. The Trinamool Congress must be worried about the bad results of this district despite having multiple opportunities

Therefore, the ruling party has started manipulating the organizational issues of this district even before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The ruling party wants to understand the minds of the people of the tea belt with a bird’s eye view of next year’s panchayat elections. Therefore, the visit of Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee to Alipurduar is going to be politically important in this North Bengal visit. According to the results of the 2016 panchayat election, the number of gram panchayats in this district is 7. Of which 43 are occupied by grassroots. The BJP was in possession of 9. The Left and the Congress got 1 seat each Others got 12.

The number of panchayat associations was 7. The Trinamool Congress got 5 seats, the BJP got 1 seat and the rest including the Left Congress did not get a single seat. The total number of seats in the district council is 16. The Trinamool Congress got 18 seats. BJP got 1. The rest, including the Congress, did not get a single seat. Most of the votes in the district are tea-belt votes.

However, in the name of the collapse of the vote bank in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. As a result, BJP candidate John Barla got about 55.2% of the vote Trinamool Congress candidate Dashrath Tirke got only 36.3% votes. Analysis of Assembly-based results in this district in 2021 shows that according to the votes received in 5 Assembly seats of this district, BJP got about 50.4% and Trinamool Congress got 40.4% votes. As a result, the Trinamool Congress has lost 5 assembly seats in the district.

In Falakata Assembly constituency, where BJP candidate Deepak Barman got 47.18% votes, Trinamool Congress candidate Subhash Chandra Roy got only 44.9% votes. In Kumargram Assembly, where BJP candidate Manoj Orao got 47.18% votes, Trinamool Congress candidate Lewis Kujur got 43.44% votes. Trinamool candidate Rajesh Lakra got 38.58% votes in Madarihat assembly constituency while Manoj Tigga got 54.35% votes. In the Kalchini assembly, the BJP candidate Bishal Lama got 52.7% of the vote, while the Pasang Lama Trinamool candidate got 36.06% of the vote. In Alipurduar Assembly constituency, BJP candidate Sumon Kanjilal got 48.19% votes and Trinamool Congress candidate Sourav Chakraborty got 41.01% votes.

The Trinamool Congress has started analyzing the bad results of the polls in this tea-belt district. According to the political circles, the cause of bad results is organization. The grassroots have not been able to strengthen their organization, especially in the tea gardens. Apart from this, there have been allegations of corruption in cases like 100 days work and timber smuggling Pashang Lama was arrested in Kalchini. Who was accused of timber smuggling. According to the political circles, although the new district president is known to be close to the garden workers, he has to go to the lowest level of the tea garden and strengthen the booth level organization to understand the minds of the workers. Tea-beauty projects have been taken up for the tea garden workers However, realizing the mind of the tea garden, the ruling party of the state is going to come down with more waist to strengthen the organization at the booth level.

