CM Mamata Banerjee on Subrata Mukherjee: Subrata Mukherjee, Administrator of ‘Golden Age’ of Calcutta Municipality

#Kolkata: The late state panchayat minister, veteran leader Subrata Mukherjee. He died of massive cardiac arrest on Thursday. He died at SSKM Hospital at 9:22 pm. Mamata Banerjee (CM Mamata Banerjee on Subrata Mukherjee) got involved in student politics in the seventies with the help of Subrata Mukherjee. On hearing the news of Subrata Mukherjee’s death on Diwali, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said, “I could not have imagined that darkness would descend on such a light day.” The Chief Minister (CM Mamata Banerjee on Subrata Mukherjee) has lost her beloved Subrata.

On this day, Mamata Banerjee has sent a condolence message on the demise of Subrata Mukherjee as the Chief Minister of the state. He wrote,

‘Government of West Bengal

Department of Information and Culture

Nabanna

325, Sharat Chatterjee Road

Howrah – 811102

Memorial Number: 162 / ICA / NB

Date: 4/11/2021

Chief Minister’s condolence message

I am deeply saddened by the passing of Subrata Mukherjee, Minister of State for Panchayats and Rural Development and State Initiatives and Industrial Restructuring.

He breathed his last in Calcutta today. He was 65 years old.

Besides, Subrata has also served as the Minister for Consumer Protection, Self-Reliance Groups and Self-Employment. With a smile, he has made incomparable contribution to the work of our government by visiting districts.

Besides, his special role in the overall development of Kolkata as the Mayor of Calcutta is memorable.

Subrata has long been associated with the student movement. I have been with him since the student movement, I grew up under his leadership. In addition to his long political life, Shardiya was also associated with various social activities and Durga Puja.

I had a long and good relationship with Subrata. He was like my elder and guardian. His demise is not only a great loss to me, but also a great void in the political world of the state and the country.

I extend my sincere condolences to the family and fans of Subratada, including Chhandbani-Baudi.

Mamata Banerjee ‘

In her condolence message for Pujo Priya Subrata Mukherjee, the mayor of Kolkata, administrator, party leader, important minister from the student movement, Mamata Banerjee reminded him of being a skilled man and teacher in various fields. He is a colorful character in the politics of Bengal and the golden age of Calcutta Municipality is in his hands, said the Chief Minister.

Read more: ‘Enviable political life’, Dilip-Sukant-Shuvendurao mourn Subrata Mukherjee’s death

After leaving the Congress and joining the Trinamool in 2000, Subrata Mukherjee stood for the Trinamool symbol from Ward 8, holding the post of Congress MLA during the Kolkata pre-poll that year. After that he won from there and became the mayor of Calcutta. At that time he changed the working style of Calcutta Municipality with a series of reform measures. It is still heard in the mouths of civil servants, that was the beginning of the ‘golden age’ of Calcutta Municipality.

Read more: Everyone in the hospital, one by one, lost their beloved ‘Subrata Da’ in mourning

In 2011, he became the MLA of Baliganj, the symbol of the grassroots. He fought in 1971 from this Baliganj center. After that many centers revolved around Baliganj. He joined Ekdalia Evergreen Club in Goriyahat area when he came to Kolkata and started living there permanently. Founded in 1943, the club later became known as ‘Subrata Mukherjee’s Club’. He took Durgapujo of Ekdaliya to another level. Subrata Mukherjee believed in the former Durgapujo, not the style of the theme.