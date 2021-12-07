CM Mamata Banerjee shared advices to execute Govt scheme as fast as possible. Student credit card work is not slow ‘, message of Chief Minister – News18 Bangla

# Earplugs: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s quick advice on Student Credit Card! The Chief Minister (CM Mamata Banerjee) advised to expedite the work on student credit cards so that people are not deprived of government projects. The chief secretary told the meeting that at first there was reluctance on the part of the bank. The Chief Minister suggested that if other banks do not show interest, the work of the project should be started through Cooperative Bank. Student

In the administrative meeting on North Dinajpur and South Dinajpur, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee gave a strong message about the government project. Besides, Mamata informed that Student Day will be celebrated from 1st January to 8th January. The Chief Minister also remarked that if colleges and universities camp for Student Credit Card then the problem will be solved there.

Mamata Banerjee has always stood by the people of the state with a bunch of government projects. He has already launched several projects to benefit the general public, from Kanyashree, Shikshaashree, Khadyashree to Swasthyasathi. The Student Credit Card Scheme has been launched this year. The Chief Minister (CM Mamata Banerjee) gave several instructions to expedite the work of the project from the administrative meeting of Karnajora on Tuesday.

An administrative meeting of North and South Dinajpur was held at Karnajora on Tuesday. There, the Chief Minister took the record of work in several projects including one hundred days work. How many students got the benefit of Student Credit Card, how many students did not get. Want to know if the banks are cooperating? From today’s meeting, the Chief Minister (CM Mamata Banerjee) has instructed to expedite the work of student credit card. He also directed the formation of a task force for this purpose. Advised to recruit students for this job if necessary. However, they will be appointed as interns.

Banks are often accused of non-cooperation in obtaining student credit card loans. That issue was raised before the Chief Minister on this day. He suggested getting a loan through a co-operative bank. In the words of the Chief Minister, “We have to make arrangements in such a way that the students will get money quickly. Because everyone is hoping. ” Besides, he suggested to organize student credit card camps in schools, colleges and universities on this day.

It may be mentioned that Mamata Banerjee left for North Bengal on Monday. However, due to the weather, the Chief Minister went to the district by train instead of by air. He left Howrah station on Monday afternoon on Janshatabdi Express. As soon as the train stopped at Bolpur, he was met by Birbhum district Trinamool president Anubrata Mandal. The Chief Minister reached Karnajora by road from Malda.