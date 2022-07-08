CM Mamata Banerjees brother Babun Banerjee becomes voter from Howrah | Howrah voter Mamata’s brother from Harish Chatterjee! Babun Bandyopadhyay’s rumors of standing for election are high – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata : Will there be new surprises in politics in Howrah in the coming days? Babun Bandyopadhyay, the old face of Maidan politics, became a voter in Howrah this time. Swapan Bandyopadhyay alias Babun Bandopadhyay has left 30B Harish Chatterjee Street in Kalighat under the South Kolkata Lok Sabha constituency and Bhabanipur Assembly constituency and has been included in the voter list of Shibpur in Howrah.

He has made his name in the voter list at 8/1 Dinu Master Lane. Illustrated identity card has also come to him. As a result, he left Kolkata and this time he is a voter of Shivpur, Howrah. Babun Bandyopadhyay has explained the idea of ​​the political circles that he wants to contest in the coming elections. The change of address of the voter card has indicated the same.

Read more: “I have a list …”, Dilip Ghosh’s explosive claim regarding the job of BJP MLA’s daughter-in-law!

However, Babun Bandopadhyay says, “I have worked in Howrah, I love Howrah with all my heart, I want to be by the side of the people of Howrah.” Whether the team will give me any responsibility is a top level decision. If he is a candidate, then of course I will fight with Mamata Banerjee’s development program in mind. There will be multiple development works across Howrah and I will be more involved in it.

Although not directly involved in electoral politics, Babun Bandyopadhyay is a well-known face in Maidan politics. At the moment he is the chairman of the grassroots sports cell. Babun is also one of the members of the executive committee of the century old club Mohun Bagan. He is also associated with multiple sports on the field.

Read more: The seasonal axis is shifting …, there is no chance of heavy rain right now! Instead, another warning in the weather of Bengal!

For a long time he was equally active in Kolkata as well as in Howrah, taking part in various social programs. He does regular social service. Babun has helped many people during his coronation. He has done multiple works across Howrah. As a result, he is equally known to the people of Howrah. As a result, all eyes are now on whether Swapan alias Babun Bandopadhyay will be seen in a new role in the coming days. This decision is closely linked with the Howrah-Purvote vote, a force to be reckoned with in Bengal politics.

Published by:Sanjukta Sarkar First published: July 08, 2022, 10:06 IST

Tags: TMC, West Bengal news