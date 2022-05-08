CM Mamata Banerjees district visit postponed due to Asani and Heavy Rain Forecast | Ashani frown on the coast! The schedule of the Chief Minister’s district visit has been changed, a new day has been announced – News18 Bangla

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has rescheduled party and administrative meetings this time due to cyclone Ashani. Nabanna decided to change the date of the administrative meeting and party meeting in Medinipur. When will the administrative and party meetings in Medinipur and Jhargram? The announcement is also his new day.

The cyclone ‘Asani’ signal is becoming clear in the coastal areas of Bengal. The meteorological department has issued warnings of heavy rains and storms in several places. The state government has issued early warning to deal with the disaster. Due to this natural calamity situation, the district visit of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (CM Mamata Banerjee) has been postponed.

Read more: Thunderstorms swirling through the ocean, targeting a powerful cyclone

According to sources, instead of 10th and 11th he will go to West Midnapore and Jhargram on 17th, 18th and 19th. He will return to Kolkata on the night of 19th after completing the pre-arranged program in the two districts. The visit of the Chief Minister was delayed for almost a week. According to sources, the decision has already been informed to the concerned district administration at the government level.

Read more: Big news! Kolkata police formed a seat in Kashipur case, asked for mobile-email password

Incidentally, the Chief Minister himself announced his visit to the district at the inauguration of the new Trinamool office this week. Mamata Banerjee said she would start the administrative meeting on her district tour again. The tour will start from May 10. On that day he will go to West Midnapore. There will be an administrative meeting. Party meeting with panchayat members on May 11 at 12 noon. On the 11th he will leave from there to Jhargram. There will be an administrative meeting on the same day at 4 pm. Party meeting on May 12 at Jhargram Stadium.

Read more: Mystery grows around CCTV’s ‘black car’ … shocking demand for BJP leader’s death in Kashipur

But the government decided to postpone the district visit of the Chief Minister keeping in mind the fears of thunderstorms and the forecast and warning of storms. According to sources, Mamata Banerjee will go to West Midnapore on May 16 instead of the 10th. The Chief Minister will hold an administrative meeting and party meeting with the panchayat members on May 16 and 17. Then go to Jhargram. He will return to Kolkata on May 19 after the meeting of the working committee there.

Published by:Sanjukta Sarkar First published: May 08, 2022, 19:09 IST

Tags: CM Mamata Banerjee, Cyclone Alert