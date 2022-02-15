CM Mamata Banerjees reaction on sandhya mukhopadhyay’s death – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Nival Sandhya-Pradeep, the last star of the golden age artists of Bengali music is also gone! Late Sandhya Mukherjee was 90 years old at the time of his death. He was being treated at a private hospital near Bypass. Geetashree fell ill on the evening of January 26!

Hon’ble Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee herself spoke to her daughter by phone! The next day, on January 26, the legendary artist was admitted to the Woodburn Ward of SSKM through the Green Corridor through the activities of the Chief Minister. In the afternoon, when the covid report came positive, he was transferred to Apollo Hospital! Sandhya Mukherjee was gradually improving physically! Fima’s sister’s surgery was also successful! Today, from Tuesday onwards, his physical condition continues to deteriorate. His blood pressure began to drop in the morning, so he was placed on vasopressor support. Sandhya Mukherjee was shifted to ICU after he started having unbearable pain in his abdomen.

Chief Minister mourned the death of Sandhya Mukherjee! He is currently on a tour of North Bengal, but will return to Kolkata tomorrow after cutting the tour! The Chief Minister had a very affectionate relationship with Geetashree. In Mamata’s words, “Sometimes in the evenings he would call me and say, ‘Mamata, don’t listen to a song!’ Think! So good song itself, and told me to listen to the song! How many times have I had to listen to him sing! I loved the evenings so much! “

Mamata Banerjee added, “For decades, she has captivated audiences with her unforgettable vocal magic. Many of his songs are still at the top of the list of favorite music lovers. The West Bengal government awarded him ‘Bangabibhushan’ in 2011, ‘Sangeet Mahasamman’ in 2012 and ‘Ustad Bare Golam Ali Special Sangeet Samman’ in 2015. He has also received many honors including Bharat Nirman Award, National Film Award, BFJA Award. He was also the President of West Bengal State Music Academy till his death. His death caused irreparable damage to the music world. I had a long-standing heart-to-heart relationship with Swarnakanthi Geetashree Sandhya. In his death I lost my elder. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the family and many fans of the evening. “

Published by:Rukmini Mazumder First published: February 15, 2022, 21:28 IST

Tags: Sandhya Mukhopadhyay Demise