CM On West Bengal State Budget 2022 | Allocation has increased eight times! 1 crore people benefited from Lakshmi’s store! Mamata Kendra is happy with the budget – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Presented in the state budget (Bengal Budget 2022) in the assembly today. Finance Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya (West Bengal Budget Session) is set to present the state budget on Friday amid the turmoil in the country’s economy. At the moment, the state government has been vocal about the economic situation in the state. The state’s ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) has repeatedly been heard attacking the ruling BJP at the Center. Even after passing the budget today, the tone of deprivation of the Center was heard in the voice of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. At the same time, even in this situation, Mamata is happy to increase the allocation of the state.

The Chief Minister (Mamata Banerjee) in her response to the state budget after presenting the budget today said, “It is a matter of pride for the developing government that the allocation for agriculture has increased which is very promising. The budget for infrastructure has been doubled. Allocation has increased 4 times.

Mamata said, “The allocation for agriculture has been increased in the current budget. The budget allocation has increased 33.2 times in this sector. The state is providing assistance to 6 lakh farmers. Housing will be further increased in the coming days (Bengal Budget 2022).” It has increased to Rs 3,21,30 crore in the current financial year. ” Apart from praising the budget, the Chief Minister also strongly criticized the arrears of the Center. He said, “We get Rs 90,000 crore from the central government. They take away the GST money, income tax money. The center has a reserve bank. They fry fish in fish oil. And the center sends big letters with names. 4222 crore for Yas.

“Those who say we don’t pay pensions should know that Bengal is the only state that pays pensions. The debt burden of the state has increased by about Rs 51,000 crore,” she said. . The economy has failed. People have no money. Giving people money makes the economy work. “

On this day, Mamata Banerjee also became vocal about social projects. He said, “We have multiple social schemes. They are also working. Employment (Bengal Budget 2022) is being worked. Tajpur, Deucha Pachami, Ashoknagar ONGC is working. Over 90% of the families have received services from the state government. The work is going on. Despite repeated requests from the Center, the Center has not done the dredging. There is no money for anything from the erosion of the Farakka river to Ghatal. No ৷ I’ve budgeted a lot. But I haven’t seen it. I’ve never seen it before. “

