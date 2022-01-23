CM pays special tribute on Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose 125th birth Anniversary | Netaji’s birthday

#Kolkata: On the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji, special homage was paid to the world-renowned hero in Bengal. At the time of his birth, at half past twelve, the conch, the siren, sounded. Family members paid their respects at the foot of his statue on Red Road. Sang the song. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Mamata Banerjee Netaji Birth Anniversary) paid her respects with a bouquet of flowers. Shell also played. At the same time, the Chief Minister of Bengal Mamata Banerjee (WB CM Mamata Banerjee) announced a program from the stage of Red Road.

Read more: There will be a planning commission in Bengal

The Chief Minister reached Red Road around 12 noon on Sunday. Other ministers of the state were also present. The family of Subhash Chandra Bose was present. Besides Sugat Basu and Sumantra Basu, Chandra Basu was also present. The Chief Minister (Mamata Banerjee Netaji Birth Anniversary) announced a series of programs in their presence.

The Chief Minister paid homage by playing conch shells

Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose’s 125th birth anniversary celebrations began with a patriotic song. Later, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee paid tribute to Netaji by laying a wreath. Then Sugata Bose, Sumanta Basu, Firhad Hakim and others present presented wreaths one by one. Former MP Sugat Basu sang ‘Subhashji, Subhashji’ at Mamata’s request during the wreath-laying ceremony. Sumant Basu also agreed with him.

On this day, Mamata Banerjee (CM Mamata Banerjee) said, “Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose formed the freedom movement in the world. I thought I would walk this day. But Corona had to be put on hold. But the march will be in the 75th year of independence. ” At the same time, he announced that a national university would be established in the name of Netaji. Bankura Sports University is being named after him. Joy Hind Bahini will be formed in the school-college in the style of NCC. For the time being, the formation of this force has been stopped due to the Corona situation.

Published by:Sanjukta Sarkar First published: January 23, 2022, 19:09 IST

Tags: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose