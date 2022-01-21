CM thanks Gangasagar for smooth flow, says District Magistrate of South 24 Parganas – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The Gangasagar Mela ended smoothly despite the challenges, so the Chief Minister thanked the district administration, said P Ulganathan, District Magistrate of South 24 Parganas. This time various debates about Gangasagar Mela started from the very beginning. At the end of the case, the court allowed the match to take place.

But due to the third wave of Kovid, many people expressed concern about the fair. The court also said that if it is seen that the infection is increasing for this fair, then the administration has to take the responsibility. In the midst of all this, the administration organized a fair with the challenge of preventing the infection. The Makar Sankranti (Gangasagar Mela) is practically observed on Sagar Island under strict surveillance amidst extensive tests, vaccinations and surveillance.

Speaking on Friday, P Ulganathan, District Magistrate of South 24 Parganas, said that the biggest challenge for the administration was the Gangasagar Mela this time. He and his team have been working for about 24 hours so that everything can be settled in a very smooth way even in the cowardly situation. He said, “Many plans had to be made at the last minute. However, the district administration is happy that the fair has been completed smoothly.”

In fact, this time the fair put extra pressure on the administration. The only reason for that, Kovid. At a time when the number of infections in the third wave of Kovid is breaking new records every day, it can be considered as a very difficult task to organize an unquestionable event by stopping the infection at the fair.

On behalf of the district administration, District Magistrate Ulganathan said that a letter of thanks has been given by the Chief Secretary after the fair was over. The letter thanked the district administration. Besides, the letter also mentioned that the Chief Minister also thanked the South 24 Parganas district administration.

Published by:Uddalak B First published: January 21, 2022, 11:53 IST

