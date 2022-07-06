CM to be sworn in by GTA, Anit Thapa to meet CM on Wednesday – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is going to go to the hills again. This time the Chief Minister can attend the swearing in ceremony of GTA. After the state cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Indian Gorkha Republican Front leader Anit Thapa said, “We have invited the chief minister to the swearing-in ceremony of the GTA. He has informed us that he will go.” Arup Biswas on behalf of Trinamool Congress was present at the meeting. He also confirmed that the Trinamool Congress would support the Indian Gorkha Republican Front from outside. Speaking on the occasion, state cabinet member Arup Biswas said, “The chief minister congratulated all the members of the hill in today’s state cabinet meeting. Our party will support Anit Thapa from outside. We want peace in the hills tomorrow. If Anita Thapa becomes chairman, Trinamool Congress will help from outside.” . “

The Indian Gorkha Republican Front has had significant success in the relevant GTA elections. The Trinamool Congress has also achieved significant results in the GTA elections. Binoy Tamang also won. In this context, Anit Thapa said, “Binoy Tamang will remain as a member of the House.” On this day, Anit Thapa also raised questions about the previous activities of Navanne GT. Without naming Bimal Gurung, he said, “Those who were chief executives before the GTA have quarreled with the government. There have been no blockades in the hills for the last five years. The elections have also been peaceful.” However, the leader of the Indian Gorkha Republican Front opened his mouth with the support of the BJP for a long time. “We have been supporting the BJP for 15 years. We are going backwards for that,” he said.

However, the leader of the Indian Gorkha Republican Front assured that the GTA would work with everyone in the coming days. On the same day, discussions were held with the Chief Minister on how to get multiple services including SSC under GTA. Sources said the GTA’s swearing-in ceremony could take place early next week. In that case, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee may go to the hills early next week.

