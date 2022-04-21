CM virtually inaugurates five-day Bengal Global Trade Expo -2022’

`

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee yesterday virtually flagged off the five-day mega show `Bengal Global Trade Expo-2022’ (BGTE-2022) at the Science City, Kolkata, from the Biswa Bangla Convention Centre at Rajarhat, Kolkata, Bengal Global Business Summit-2022 (BGBS-2022) inaugurated today. The BGTE-2022 (April 20 to 24, 2022) is being organized by Confederation of West Bengal Trade Associations (CWBTA), the apex trade body of eastern India representing 70 associations and over 1.5 million small and big traders, under the aegis of BGSS-2022 with free entry for visitors.

“The regional trade in Eastern India, with Bengal at the centre, is poised for a major stride in the days ahead. The success of Bengal Global Business Summit 2022 spearheaded by the Chief Minister and Bengal Global Trade Expo 2022 organised by CWBTA will prove to be a turning point in the growth of investment, business and trade,” said Mr Sushil Poddar, President of CWBTA.

“The Trade Expo covers all aspects related to promotion of trade in the eastern region. Besides the neighbouring states, countries like Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Myanmar and Thailand are also included. Besides our immediate neighbouring countries, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, People’s Republic of Korea and others, about 25 countries in all are participating directly or indirectly at the Expo,” said CWBTA President, Mr Sushil Poddar.

“I am thankful to all the countries, government institutions, MSMEs, traders, business and financial institutions for participating in BGTE-2022. The mega trade Expo will open up new trading and business opportunities in the eastern region,” Mr Poddar said.

The BGTE Expo- 2022 would be spread over 3.75 lac square feet area with 19 hangars, conference facilities and dedicated pavilions for Government bodies and institutions, top companies, trade bodies, manufacturers, traders, financial institutions and so on.

“This is the first time that the business community, traders, Government bodies, chambers of commerce have come together at the Bengal Global Trade Expo – 2022 to facilitate ease of doing business. The various departments of the Government of West Bengal will have pavilions for on-spot registration of MSMEs. The Kolkata Municipal Corporation would set up a facility to resolve disputes, pay taxes and address various queries of the consumers. The fire department would also have a similar set up while AMRI will set up a mini-hospital at the Expo,” said Mr N K Kapadia, Advisor and Summit Chairman, CWBTA.

“This BGTE Expo-2022 will cover more than 15 sectors including electric vehicles and allied products, industrial hardware, electronics, solar, food processing, telecom and IT, textiles and garments, chemicals and petrochemicals, leather and footwear, real estate, gems and jewellery, automobiles and auto parts and others,” said Mr Mr V K Bhandari, Advisor CWBTA and Founder Chairman and Managing Director, Supertron.

