CNG Filling Station In Kolkata Kasba, CNG Filling Station In Kolkata – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Kolkata Transport Department is one more step towards CNG to reduce pollution and transportation costs. State Transport Minister Firhad Hakim inaugurated the CNG filling station at Kasba today.

Earlier, Minister Firhad Hakim inaugurated CNG buses along with electric buses. This time the minister inaugurated the filling station for that CNG bus.

The state government wants to increase the use of CNG so that the problem of transport system can be solved without increasing fares. For that, the state transport department is emphasizing on alternative fuel system.

Read more- AC did not work in the crowd, admit Firhad! The Prime Minister is unhappy with the accusation

On the same day, Transport Minister Firhad Hakim filled the gas of 30 new CNG buses at Kasba Transport Department. He started the CNG filling station by filling CNG in buses with his own hands.

Firhad Hakim said all buses in Kolkata will be converted to CNG buses. For this, CNG filling stations will have to be set up in 6 depots including Kasba.

He added that electric buses will be run in the city and suburbs in the coming days. Transport Minister Firhad Hakim said CNG buses would be operated in more distant districts.

Minister Firhad Hakim said tenders for the electric bus have already started. The Bengal Gas Company has been asked to take steps to increase the number of CNG buses, the transport minister said.

Apart from government bosses, private buses will also be able to fill CNG from CNG filling stations, he said. Besides, CNG filling stations will be set up in the districts, said Firhad Hakim.

State Transport Limited WBTCL signed an agreement with Bengal Gas Company Limited in June 2021. Under the agreement, BGCL will build infrastructure for a total of eight CNG filling stations in Kolkata and adjoining areas.

Read more- “Keke’s death is sad and shameful,” said Kunal Sarkar, a prominent cardiologist

In addition to the state transport department Kasba, Howrah Salt Lake Thakurpukur Nilganj Belgharia Santragachhi Karunamayi, filling stations will be set up at these eight bus depots. Sources at the transport department also said that the infrastructure would cost Rs 3.5 crore to build each filling station. These CNG filling stations can fill gas in 15 buses per hour.

State Transport Minister Firhad Hakim, while talking about the benefits of CNG-powered buses, said it would greatly reduce the pollution from cars in the suburbs, including Kolkata. For those who use CNG-powered buses, transportation costs will be reduced by at least 25 to 30 percent.

Published by:Suman Biswas First published: June 01, 2022, 18:54 IST

Tags: CNG, CNG Bus, Firhad Hakim