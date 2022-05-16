#Newtown: The state government is emphasizing on using more alternative fuels instead of petrol and diesel To that end, Transport Minister Firhad Hakim inaugurated five new CNG-powered buses in New Town. These new buses will run from Shapurji in New Town to Ultodanga station As a result, IT workers will also be able to travel to New Town and Sector Five.

As soon as you get on this new bus, you have to pay 20 rupees After that the rent at two levels is 25 and 35 rupees respectively

The state government also wants private buses to run on CNG instead of diesel But bus owners complain that while it will cost millions of rupees to make the bus fit for CNG, there is very little space for CNG filling in the city.

Read more: In the afternoon and evening the weather will change with a thunderstorm, the wind will blow like a hurricane, it will rain with thunder and lightning.

Firhad Hakim said on the day that the state has taken initiative to solve this problem At present a company called Bengal Gas is supplying this gas Besides, arrangements are being made to supply CNG through pipeline CNG 7 is also available at various petrol pumps Besides, CNG stations are also being set up at government bus depots for public and private buses

The Minister of Transport said that besides CNG, emphasis is being laid on battery powered vehicles for private and small vehicles. The Minister also assured that sufficient number of charging stations would be set up in Kolkata and Greater Kolkata for electric vehicles. The tram depots in Kolkata will also have 6 charging stations

Firhad Hakim added that plans have been made to streamline the city’s transportation system with 2030 in mind. His outline will be submitted to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee soon If the Chief Minister approves it, the matter will be passed in the state cabinet and work will start

Anup Chakraborty

Published by:Debamoy Ghosh First published: May 16, 2022, 15:56 IST

Tags: CNG, New Town