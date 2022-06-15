Coal Scam Case: New twist in coal smuggling case, summons to MLA’s shadow! New table of CBI?

#Kolkata: The CBI has summoned Shawkat Mollah’s shadow partner in the coal smuggling case. The CBI has summoned Sadekh Lashkar, the youth president of his block close to Shawkat. He was summoned to the Nizam’s Palace on Thursday, according to CBI sources. On the other hand, Saukat Mollah appeared at the Nizam’s Palace on Wednesday in connection with the coal smuggling case. According to the second notice, Shawkat appeared at 11:15 in the morning. According to the second notice, the CBI will interrogate Shawkat Mollah at Nizam’s Palace today and ask him how the illegal financial transactions were going on. How many shots are there in the canning area? Who owns the brick kilns? How and where was that coal used? How many bank accounts does Shawkat have? In whose name are they? What are some of the influential leaders? What is the role of Shawkat in coal smuggling in Canning area?

Incidentally, on June 9, a second notice was sent to Saukat Mollah in the coal smuggling case. According to the notice, he appeared at the Nizam’s Palace on Wednesday. Earlier on May 26, he was given the first notice in the coal smuggling case. But he could not attend as he had a pre-arranged administrative meeting. He emailed the CBI and the lawyer came and informed the CBI in a letter. After that, according to the second notice of CBI, Shawkat Mollah appeared on Wednesday.

On the other hand, the CBI interrogated Rujira Bandopadhyay at his house for about seven hours on Tuesday. The CBI is summoning and questioning one leader after another in the coal smuggling case.

All in all, it can be said that the CBI is involved in the coal smuggling case. The CBI is summoning one leader after another. The CBI wants to get to the root of coal smuggling. Despite the demands of the grassroots, these are being done for the sake of political interests.

