Coal Scam: CBI notices Trinamool MLA to appear again! Will you come now?

#Kolkata: CBI issues notice to former MLA Shawkat Mollah He has been summoned to Nizam Palace on Wednesday, June 15. He was summoned for the second time. Earlier, the CBI had issued notice to Shawkat in the coal scam. But he wrote and mailed that he did not come to be busy with administrative work.

He will decide whether he will come on June 15 by following legal advice. Shawkat Mollah said, “I will take a decision only after seeking legal advice as per the notice.” The CBI wants to interrogate him in the coal smuggling case. This is because the coal that used to come to the brick field needs to be interrogated to find out about illegal financial transactions. He had not come before. So let’s see if he comes after the second notice. Because he said he would cooperate with the investigating agency.

Read more: Don’t block, Mamata advises to lodge complaint with police in Prophet debate

In that case, it remains to be seen whether he will come next Wednesday. Earlier, he was summoned to Nizam’s Palace on Friday, May 26. According to CBI sources, coal from Asansol used to go to various places including canning brickfields in South 24 Parganas. As a result, when he entered the area of ​​Shawkat, did he know about that? What does he know about illegal financial transactions? Where is the coal used in the brick field? CBI officials will inquire into these matters.

Read more: Clap in court, argue! Roddur Roy’s police custody, the judge said

According to CBI sources, he was asked to bring PAN card, voter card, Aadhaar card and all bank documents. If he is also associated with any company, he was asked to bring it, according to CBI sources. Shawkat Mollah did not appear at the Nizam’s Palace on the first notice. He could not attend because of a pre-arranged administrative meeting. It remains to be seen whether he will appear at the Nizam’s Palace on the second notice this time.

Published by:Suman Biswas First published: June 09, 2022, 17:51 IST

Tags: CBI, Coal Scam, Saokat Molla