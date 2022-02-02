Coal Scam: CBI’s eight-and-a-half hour marathon interrogation of Abhishek Banerjee’s close friend Sumit Roy

#Kolkata: CBI interrogates Abhishek Banerjee’s PAK (Aptasahayak) / close Sumit Roy in Coal Scam this time. The interrogation at Nizam’s Palace lasted for about eight and a half hours. CBI officials conducted the marathon interrogation. Sumit Roy arrived at the Nizam’s Palace at 11 a.m. on Tuesday with a lawyer. This is the first time that the CBI has summoned Sumit Roy for questioning in a coal scam.

According to CBI sources, the CBI issued notice to Sumit Roy on January 25. Accordingly, he appeared at the Nizam’s Palace on Tuesday. But Sumit had countered the CBI’s notice in the High Court, and the case was heard on Tuesday. According to court sources, he was on guard until Tuesday. In other words, even if he goes to the CBI, he cannot be arrested. Sumit Roy appeared at the CBI Nizam Palace office on Tuesday, according to the notice. He was interrogated for a long marathon. The CBI questioned whether he had any links in the coal scam.

Earlier, the ED had issued notice to Sumit Roy. But ED sources said that he did not appear in the ED. But Sumit went to the High Court challenging that ED notice. For the time being, he cannot be arrested on an ED notice, the court has said. Sumit Roy came to Nizam’s Palace with his lawyer on the same day as per the CBI notice.

He was released from Nizam’s Palace at 7.30 pm after eight-and-a-half hours of interrogation. When he came out, Sumit Roy did not want to open his mouth about this. He and his lawyer left the Nizam’s Palace. Although Sumit Roy did not appear in the ED notice, he did appear in the CBI notice. According to CBI sources, he was interrogated in a marathon on several issues in Koylakand. He was finally released in the evening.

Arpita Hazra

Published by:Debalina Datta First published: February 02, 2022, 11:09 IST

Tags: Abhishek Banerjee, CBI, Coal Scam