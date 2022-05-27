#Kolkata: Trinamool MLA Shawkat Mollah will not appear at the Nizam’s Palace on Friday in connection with the coal smuggling case. According to CBI sources, he emailed the CBI on Thursday night asking for time for the next fortnight. On Friday, Saukat’s lawyer will go to Nizam’s Palace with the letter. Shawkat Mollah said, “Shaukat Mollah will not go to Nizam’s Palace today as he has several pre-arranged administrative meetings. He will co-operate fully with CBI. He will co-operate if CBI calls after 15 days. He will co-operate with all the documents requested from him.” . “

Read more: Unusual death of model-actress again, hanging body of Vidisha’s friend Manjusha Niyogi rescued!

Former Trinamool Canning MLA Sookat Mollah has been summoned for coal smuggling. He was summoned to the Nizam’s Palace on Friday at eleven o’clock. According to CBI sources, coal from Asansol used to go to various places including Canning Brickfields in South 24 Parganas. As a result, when he entered the area of ​​Shawkat, did he know about that? How long has it been going on? Where was the coal used in the brick field? Whether the coal was an illegal money transaction? He was summoned by CBI officials for questioning.

Read more: Closing the government stadium and walking dogs! IAS officer transferred to Ladakh!

According to CBI sources, he was asked to bring PAN card, voter card, Aadhaar card and all bank documents. If he is also associated with any company, he was also asked to bring it. According to CBI sources, Anubrat Mandal was also summoned on Friday in connection with the cattle smuggling case. Although his lawyer claims he has been told by doctors to rest for the next fortnight due to illness. As a result, he will not appear, said lawyer Sanjeev.

The CBI has summoned Paresh Pal in the post-poll violence case, Perth Chatterjee in the SSC case and Sookat Mollah in the coal smuggling case after Paresh Adhikari. One after another Trinamool MLAs, ministers and leaders are being summoned to CBI in different cases. All in all, the CBI is active.

Published by:Suman Biswas First published: May 27, 2022, 10:22 IST

Tags: CBI, Coal Scam