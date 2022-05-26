#Kolkata: CBI summons Trinamool leader again. This time the Central Investigation Agency has summoned Trinamool leader Shawkat Mollah in the coal smuggling case. Former Canning MLA Shawkat Mollah, however, is reluctant to open his mouth about the CBI’s summons. According to CBI sources, the Trinamool MLA was summoned to Nizam’s Palace by 11 am on Friday.

It is learned that the notice of CBI reached Shawkat on Wednesday. He has been asked to bring more than one document besides appearing in person. According to the CBI, Shawkat should bring his passport, voter card, PAN card and Aadhaar card with him when he arrives at the Nizam’s Palace.

Not only this, at the same time he was also asked to take the bank transaction documents. If the Trinamool MLA has any business, he has been asked to bring the relevant documents. In this context, Shawkat’s response is, “I will say after saying that.”

Read more: ‘All those’ documents have arrived, CBI is arranging for Anubrat! What’s going to happen on Friday …

Incidentally, the CBI has been summoning grassroots heavyweights in several corruption cases recently. The CBI has cross-examined Birbhum district Trinamool president Anubrat Mandal in cases of cattle smuggling or post-poll unrest, as well as former education minister Perth Chatterjee and state education minister Paresh Adhikari in SSC corruption. This time Shawkat Mollah was called for coal smuggling.

Read more: Salt Lake CG block becomes ‘hell’ for thieves! What the residents did is unimaginable

In this regard, the mayor of Kolkata and the state transport minister Firhad Hakim said, “I do not know anything about Shawkat Mollah. So it would not be right for me to say this. “On the other hand, BJP MP Locket Chatterjee said,” No one will be left out. Every grassroots leader, minister is involved in coal smuggling, cattle smuggling, sand smuggling, stone smuggling. The truth of the grassroots is slowly coming out, the mask is being unveiled. Within a year, the grassroots will lose credibility with the people and half the party leaders and ministers will be in jail.

Published by:Suman Biswas First published: May 26, 2022, 13:09 IST

Tags: CBI, Coal Scam