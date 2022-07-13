Coal Smuggling Case Arrest || Colluding with the mafia? 6 including 5 high-ranking ECL officials arrested in coal smuggling case

#Kolkata: Six current and former executives of ECL (Eastern Coalfield Limited) were arrested in connection with the coal smuggling case. The detainees include ECL’s current GM C Mitra and three other former GMs. In addition, the names of two workers came up in the investigation. They were also arrested on the same day after interrogation. The suspects are accused of colluding with the coal mafia.

Five current and former ECL officials and two staff members were summoned for questioning at the Nizam’s Palace on Wednesday morning. According to the intelligence sources, no good answer was found from the seven people in the marathon interrogation. After that, they were arrested. ECL’s current GM SSC Mitra, former ECL GM Sushant Bandyopadhyay, former ECL GM Abhijit Mallick, former ECL GM Tanmoy Das, security manager Mukesh Kumar, security guards and security guards were arrested on the day.

According to CBI sources, the coal mafia had a long association with the suspects. Illegal coal smuggling will run freely with their hands. In return, large sums of money would go into their pockets day after day. That number is crores to many.

It may be mentioned that the names of Tanmoy Das and Debashis Mukherjee were already in the FIR of CBI. On Wednesday, the seven were summoned to the Nizam’s Palace. Everyone’s office and home were searched before. The detainees will be produced in Asansol CBI court on Thursday.

Published by:Shubhagata Dey First published: July 13, 2022, 23:34 IST

