Coffee House: Bratya Basu – Kunal Ghosh

#Kolkata: The weakness of Bengalis with coffee house is always there. It is rare to find a Bengali who did not go to the coffee house and hang out. On Monday, two famous Bengalis were seen together in a coffee house. Minister Bratya Basu and Trinamool spokesperson Kunal Ghosh. The two spent some time together.

At the same time, they met the whims of many people who came to the coffee house. These two are quite popular outside of politics. Kunal Ghosh’s writing is like the drama of Bratya Basu. Almost all Bengalis like these two things. They have had to meet the whims of some. Ever had to take a selfie or give an autograph. Many have come and told stories for a while Some people have even shown their own books. This is not the end. The employees working in the coffee house also met them.

Read more – Weather Alert: The sea will be rough, the wind will blow, special warnings issued for fishermen

However, many were curious as to what kind of chat could happen if these two burnt politicians were together. Many people thought that politics would be discussed. Maybe the strategy will be based on how to sharpen the weapon of reason against the opponents. Many thought that maybe the discussion will continue with the news.

Many people thought about the possibility of running the whole discussion with dramas and movies. But nothing like that actually happened. The main thing the two talked about was about childhood. 8 with school-college days These two leaders used to come to the coffee house regularly several years ago. He was carefully looking for the tables where he was sitting.

Read more – Teacher beaten Student: Student injured as a result of beating

On the whole, both of them were drowning in nostalgia thinking about what it was like in those days. But the thing that surprised them both the most was that they both used to come to the coffee house regularly at one time. Spent a long time in the same place. But then the two did not talk? The chat ended with a saying, “The coffee house chat is the same as it was before.”

UJJAL ROY

Published by:Debalina Datta First published: July 12, 2022, 10:56 IST

Tags: Bratya Basu, College Street Coffee house, Kolkata, Kunal Ghosh