Coins, medals and other rare coins displayed in Baliganj – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: One of the oldest hobbies in the world. The Roman emperor Julius Caesar was the first coin collector. Coin collecting is a hobby for many but it is very important. Many unknown things of the past are hidden in a piece of metal. One of the largest coin exhibitions in the country is going to be held at Haldiram Banquet in Baliganj Park from next 1st April to 3rd April i.e. next Friday to Sunday. The coin exhibition will be jointly organized by Thalassemia and AIDS Prevention Society and SG Royal Hobby Center. Prominent freedom fighter Harendranath Bagchi and Netaji researcher Purabi Roy will inaugurate the exhibition on April 1. On the same day, children with thalassemia will inaugurate an exhibition of special coins, souvenirs and covers with Netaji. And a special auction will be held on Saturday, April 2, from 10:00 pm to 6:00 pm. The exhibition will have a total of 53 stalls, containing antiques, rare coins, notes and other rare items and several important letters from Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose.

Currency began to cut many problems in the exchange system. This metallic object later became the most important medium of financial transactions. So the coin is considered as one of the authentic documents of history. Enthusiasts and researchers explore history through coins. In addition to preserving history, many important pieces of history lost through this coin come to the fore. This coin exhibition is to raise more awareness among the general public about the collection of coins.

The theme of this coin exhibition is Netaji’s 125th birth anniversary. Shailen Ghosh, chief organizer of the coin exhibition, said that the coin and medal commemorating Netaji will be found in the exhibition along with more unknown facts of history. Shailen Ghosh, editor of the Thalassemia and Its Prevention Society and a longtime activist with children with thalassemia, said the coins were Roman, Greek, Sultani, royal, British, Mughal coins, or coins of the Nawabs of Murshidabad. There is also an opportunity to buy coins in this exhibition under one roof. At the same time, there are obscure notes, which will find answers to many questions of researchers and historians. He added, “Many people collect old or scarce coins such as stamps or stamps. However, in many cases collectors are deceived into buying counterfeit coins from street vendors or thugs. There is an opportunity to get it done. ”Various information about the social, economic and cultural condition of ancient Bengal can be found from these coins. However, not only the exhibition, but also to create awareness about the ancient currency among the present generation, especially among the students of the school.

First published: March 28, 2022, 17:03 IST

