Cold wave forecast for upcoming winter check out details | Will the bones tremble at the harsh spell of winter? – News18 Bangla

Meanwhile, Eastern Uttar Pradesh and adjoining areas are being affected by the western wave of Cold Wave Winter Forecast. As a result, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, West Bengal, Sikkim, Orissa, Jharkhand, Bihar, Chhattisgarh may receive intermittent rains in the next 24 hours. But then the weather will be dry. In the next 24 hours, intermittent thundershowers are expected in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya.