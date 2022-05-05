Collection of Hindi shayari and nazms “Dil Ki Kalam Se” launched at Starmark

By: Mahiyan Chakrabarti

“Dil Ki Kalam Se” a collection of Hindi shayari and nazms, authored by Ajay Chowdhury, was unveiled by renowned film producer, actor and director Arindam Sil at Starmark, South city mall, in the presence of guests, dignitaries and book lovers.

After unveiling the book, Chief Guest Arindam Sil said, that there is a hidden poet in everybody, but when his friend and neighbor Ajay has published his book, then it’s a special moment of delight for him.

Ajay Chowdhury, a 49 year old aspiring writer, born in Kolkata had a passion of writing poems since he was in class 7. Posted as a senior marketing professional in a big corporate, the passion for writing seemed to keep on increasing. On several requests from close acquaintances, he thought of converting his works into a book.

Ajay’s debut Book “Dil ki kalam se” is a collection of Hindi shayari wherein feelings of love and dejection has been given words. He has also written a regional (Hindi) teenage love story, which is soon to be launched. Sequel to the story is under writing. His most favorite poets are Gulzar Sahab, Jay Shankar Prasad, Mahadevi Verma, Subhadra kumari Chauhan, Rahat Indori.

Speaking about his book, Ajay Chowdhury said that the response of his debut book launch event was really overwhelming and he was touched to see the showers of love from his fellow Urbanites, friends and family members. Ajay hopes his book “Dil Ki Kalam Se”, touches everyones heart. His next book “Dard e Mohabbat” which is a teenage love story, has gone for editing which will be published very soon.