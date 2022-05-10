College Service Commission: The big news is that after two years, notices have been issued for the appointment of principals in different colleges of the state

#Kolkata: After two years, the College Service Commission is going to appoint principals in different colleges of the state. There are about 60 to 70 colleges in the state without principals. Informed quarters repeatedly said that various activities of the college were being disrupted due to this. Eventually a principal will be appointed to fill those vacancies.

About 20 percent of the colleges in the state have vacancies for principals. This time the College Service Commission issued a notification to fulfill it. Notification of re-appointment of Principal in the State. The College Service Commission today issued a notification to fill the vacancies in various colleges in the state.

The process of applying online started from Tuesday. Applicants can apply online for one month. After 2019, the state is going to appoint the chairman of the College Service Commission.

