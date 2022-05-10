May 10, 2022

College Service Commission: The big news is that after two years, notices have been issued for the appointment of principals in different colleges of the state

1 hour ago admin


#Kolkata: After two years, the College Service Commission is going to appoint principals in different colleges of the state. There are about 60 to 70 colleges in the state without principals. Informed quarters repeatedly said that various activities of the college were being disrupted due to this. Eventually a principal will be appointed to fill those vacancies.

About 20 percent of the colleges in the state have vacancies for principals. This time the College Service Commission issued a notification to fulfill it. Notification of re-appointment of Principal in the State. The College Service Commission today issued a notification to fill the vacancies in various colleges in the state.

Read more- Looking for a job? Huge recruitment in the railways! Apply today

The process of applying online started from Tuesday. Applicants can apply online for one month. After 2019, the state is going to appoint the chairman of the College Service Commission.

Published by:Suman Majumder

First published:

News 18 Read breaking news first in Bengali. There are daily fresh news, live updates of the news. Read the most reliable Bangla news on News18 Bangla website.

Tags: Principal, Recruitment 2022, West Bengal College Service Commission



Source link

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

3 teachers are getting their salary for last 9 years even after there is no existence of school – News18 Bangla

1 hour ago admin

WB Govt took several initiatives to control business of Adulterated drugs – News18 Bangla

2 hours ago admin

What is being smuggled hidden inside the pants! Customs officials shocked to be caught – News18 Bangla

3 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

College Service Commission: The big news is that after two years, notices have been issued for the appointment of principals in different colleges of the state

1 hour ago admin

3 teachers are getting their salary for last 9 years even after there is no existence of school – News18 Bangla

1 hour ago admin

WB Govt took several initiatives to control business of Adulterated drugs – News18 Bangla

2 hours ago admin

What is being smuggled hidden inside the pants! Customs officials shocked to be caught – News18 Bangla

3 hours ago admin

Mamata suddenly called an emergency meeting about the situation, big instructions to stop the attitude without the body? – News18 Bangla

4 hours ago admin