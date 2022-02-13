February 13, 2022

College student in bad shape, accused youth – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Eve Teasing allegations again in the heart of Khas Kolkata. Accused of harassing a student on VIP Road. The incident took place in Chanchal area. Detained youth.

According to police sources, the college student was standing at the bus stand on Baguiati VIP Road. At that time, a young man saw the college student and made a bad gesture (Eve Teasing). He also takes pictures on mobile. The college student then went to snatch the mobile phone from the youth. At that time, even though the video could be deleted, a still image remained in the mobile. People gathered at the student’s shout. The police of Baguiati police station was informed.

The police of Baguiati police station came and arrested the youth and took him away. Police are investigating what happened.

