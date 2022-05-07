Command Hospital under tight security, autopsy process of Arjun Chaurasia begins – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The autopsy of Arjun Chaurasia, a slain BJP activist from Kashipur, has started at the Alipore Command Hospital as directed by the Calcutta High Court. Arjun Chaurasia’s body was taken out of RGK Hospital around 6 am and taken to Command Hospital under tight police security.

The autopsy process has also started at the Command Hospital from 8.30 am Strict police security has been put in place at the entire Command Hospital premises Arjun’s family members are also present there

Read more: What advice did Shah give to the state leaders by rejecting the demand of ‘Mamata is alone’?

The hanging body of Arjun Chaurasia was recovered from inside an abandoned railway house in Kashipur on Friday. Allegations that Arjun was killed were made by his family and the BJP The family of the deceased approached the High Court seeking an autopsy at the Command Hospital The division bench of the chief justice agreed to the petition

The High Court also issued a set of directions regarding the autopsy process The entire autopsy process will be carried out under the supervision of the Chief Judicial Magistrate of South 24 Parganas. Video recording of the whole process will also be done The court also said that an AIIMS specialist from Kalyani and the head of the forensic science department at RGK Hospital would be present during the autopsy.

Amit Sarkar

Published by:Debamoy Ghosh First published: May 07, 2022, 09:14 IST

Tags: BJP