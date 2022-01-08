Commission calls for digital promotion in pre-poll polls

#Kolkata: The pre-poll will be held in the state within the corona transition. But during that electoral process, Kovid rules have to be obeyed. The administration will keep a close eye on that issue. In addition, large processions to prevent coronary infections, meetings focused on digital promotion instead of meetings. The State Election Commission sent a letter to all political parties mentioning these two issues. The letter was sent to the parties on Saturday by the commission.

In the letter, it was clearly written on behalf of the commission that in the interest of the voters and the voters in the various booths, the commission has advised to follow the specific rules. Always keep an eye on the rules to be followed. In addition, the commission suggests that in the current cowardly situation, if there is a large procession or publicity meeting outside, the infection may increase. That is why it is better if the parties can carry out the election campaign through social media. In that case large gatherings can be avoided, which can reduce the chances of infection. That is why the commission has asked the parties to give more importance to internet promotion or virtual promotion.

In addition, the commission has directed the administration to punish the party or candidate who does not comply with the rules set by the commission. If for any reason the district administration comes across a picture of Kovid breach, it is necessary to take immediate action in accordance with the Disaster Management Act of India. If necessary, the district administration may revoke all the election campaign permits of the accused candidates. In other words, the commission has advised the administration to be more vigilant and stricter in view of the cowardly situation. Elections for Bidhannagar, Howrah, Siliguri, Chandannagar and Asansol Puranigam will be held on January 22. Candidates are campaigning hard every day. But the new guidelines are for keeping in mind their covid infection.

