Commission had a meeting with Governor | Re-election in two centers! The decision was taken after the meeting between the Governor and the Election Commissioner – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The state election commissioner met Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar over the pre-vote. State Election Commissioner Sourav Das called on the Governor at Raj Bhavan on the same day. They talked for about an hour. He informed the governor about all the information regarding the pre-vote. The governor then tweeted about his meeting with the state election commissioner. The commission has been asked to take steps with transparency regarding the election. At the same time, not electing Howrah municipality is against the constitution. This is what Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar tweeted.

After the meeting, Election Commissioner Sourav Das said that the State Election Commission has decided to hold re-election in two places. The decision was taken after a meeting with the governor. It is learned that booth number 6 of ward no. 25 of Srirampur. Voting will be held again in Mahesh Colony Youth and Youth Association. On the other hand, re-polling will also take place at booth number 4 of Lake Point School, Ward 33, South Dumdum, Election Commission sources said. There will be re-election in these two places tomorrow. This is being tested. State Election Commissioner Sourav Das said the final decision would be announced only after that.

Concerned about the news of continuous violence in the 108 municipal polls in the state on Sunday, the governor issued a statement summoning the election commissioner in the evening. Similarly, State Election Commissioner Sourav Das arrived at Raj Bhavan on Monday afternoon to meet the Governor. According to sources, the governor instructed the meeting to consider re-polling in the areas where reports of violence were received. After this meeting, the commission decided to hold fresh polls in two places.

