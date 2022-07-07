Commissioner of Railway Safety re-opens for opening of Sealdah Metro Station – News18 Bangla

Abir Ghoshal, Kolkata: The commissioner of railway safety got permission to open Sealdah Metro Station. Metro Rail has received this permission, according to railway sources. Last month, Metro Rail re-applied. The term of the Commissioner of Railway Safety ended on June 23. Approval was given to launch passenger service on March 23.

The service has to be launched within 3 months. Passenger service was not launched even after three months. There is still no certainty about the inauguration. As a result, an application was made to the Commissioner of Railway Safety again. Earlier, he was called from the railway board and asked to be ready. The Commissioner of Railway Safety visited the station in mid-March. He also mentioned a number of changes in his report. It is changed accordingly. Finally, the Commissioner of Railway Safety allowed the opening of Sealdah Metro Station for passenger transport. Although three months have passed, the inauguration has not yet taken place.

At first it was decided that it would be inaugurated on April 11, but it did not happen. Later one day after another. As a result, when it will be inaugurated, there is a complication. However, according to the latest news, the Sealdah metro station may be inaugurated soon. Who will inaugurate Sealdah Metro Station. According to railway sources, the Prime Minister had requested to inaugurate this important metro station like Sealdah. The Prime Minister’s Office was in touch with the Ministry of Railways in this regard However, the next step is still unknown. According to another source, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav will inaugurate the Sealdah metro station. As a result, the Railway Board and the Ministry were in touch together. Metro General Manager Arun Aurora said, “We are in constant touch with the Railway Board. Passenger service will start as soon as they give permission. ” The deadline expired last month. Everyone is wondering when the new approval fair will be inaugurated.

