‘Commitment’ from different professions – in closed public service, get to know these talented people Friends from different professions are together for social work – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Some are doctors, some are police and some are medical representatives or teachers. Different livelihoods but their minds are full of life from school life. And so even though their livelihood is different when they grow up, their goal remains the same. They are engaged in various social services. The name of this small group is “Promise”. This time he set foot in seven years. They don’t like social media photo posts. Their goal is to serve the common man.

There is no pomp, no pomp, yet some people run away from Bankura or some people run away from the suburbs due to the pull of school friendship. So on their own initiative, this time on the occasion of Environment Day on 5th June, they wanted to make the environment pollution free by planting different kinds of trees in the bamboo basin. Among them are doctor Devmalya Maiti, Palash Pal working in Kolkata Police, Raju Dutta working in Traffic Department of Kolkata Police, Prosenjit Naik, teacher by profession, Medical Representative Soumya Sarkar De and many others. Most of them are friends of Nakatala school.

Read more

Raju, a policeman, said, “These friends talk from group school. After getting the job, we decide to do some help for the common people outside of ourselves. And since then we have taken various initiatives. Various flowering trees including Krishnacura, Radha Chura, etc. Corona has seen horrible forms. So it is very important to plant trees to keep the environment healthy. Plastic free environment, garbage free environment, fresh air is needed for planting trees. ” Free textbooks for school children in the tea garden area. Even in the Sundarbans, where most people have been eaten by tigers, children’s books have been distributed in remote areas.

Every year on the night of 31st December, blankets are distributed to the footpath dwellers in different areas of the city including Rasbihari, Goriyahat, Jadavpur. Engineering teacher Prosenjit Naik said, “Our commitment is that this group is all from the 98th batch of Naktola School. It is our dream. We thought we would give something back to future generations. We are doing it by planting trees. We are ready for welfare.” But as soon as the time came, they got down to work. Their goal is to help ordinary people with whatever they have.

Published by:Pooja Basu First published: June 07, 2022, 14:04 IST

Tags: Kolkata News, Social work