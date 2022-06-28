Complainant arrested for gold robbery in Girish Park, broke his head in police – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The police arrested those who went to Yeche and complained. Such an incident has taken place in the investigation of the robbery of Girish Park. A terrible robbery took place at the residence of Paresh Shah, a gold trader in Girish Park recently. The miscreants escaped from there by looting precious gold. But two employees of the gold trader complained to the police about the robbery. But when the police went to investigate, they found that both of them were behind the theft. They blew their own heads off before going to the police, so that the police would believe the whole incident. But in the end the police caught up.

According to the police, the two are employees of a gold trader named Paresh Shah. Nitish planned to loot gold with his brother. Accordingly, the two moved to Girish Park on Monday morning. After that the two of them came in front of the residence in a yellow taxi. They entered the gold trader’s residence with Nitish and his brother Nitin. Police can find out the details by looking at the CCTV footage.

According to police sources, Nitish hit himself in the head. He hit and broke his head. After that Nitin ran away with the gold. After that Nitish pretended to attack himself. Goes straight to the police. He said in a play that his head was blown off by the attack of miscreants. Later, a detailed police investigation revealed the real information.

However, locals said that those who came had their faces covered. As a result, it was not possible to recognize. However, later on, the police arrested Nitish again due to suspicion in the police investigation. There, that is, Nitish admitted the truth in front of the police interrogation. After that, the police arrested Nitish and his brother. Looting has already been heard.

