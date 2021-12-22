Complaining about playing free fire games on mobile, extreme step wife! Arrested Husband – News18 Bangla

# Bidhannagar: Husband arguing with his husband about playing free fire games on mobile Woman Commits Suicide in Salt Lake Police of Bidhannagar South Police Station arrested the accused husband in that incident Dhrita’s name is Sanjay Haldar 7

The young woman, Pew Hazra Haldar, 18, of Tangra, was married in August to Sanjay Haldar, a resident of Dattabad in Salt Lake. After the marriage, the wife used to quarrel with her husband about playing free fire games on her mobile phone The same thing happened yesterday There is great unrest between husband and wife After that Sanjay left the house

Returning home at noon, Sanjay saw his wife hanging When Pew was rescued and taken to Bidhannagar Hospital, doctors declared him dead

A complaint was lodged against Sanjay at Bidhannagar South Police Station on behalf of Pew’s family Police arrested the accused on that basis Dhrita will be produced in Bidhannagar court on this day

According to Sanjay’s family and neighbors, he did not like his wife’s extravagant addiction to playing mobile games. The onset of unrest since the marriage Sanjay also used to beat Pew, a counter-allegation of Pew’s family

After the unrest on Tuesday afternoon, Pew did not even go to the next room to eat Later, the husband recovered his wife’s hanging body from the house Police sent the body of the housewife to RGK Hospital for autopsy