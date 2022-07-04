Complaints can be made in QR code, Trinamool MLA’s innovative initiative in public relations – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: He is an old fighter in the field of politics. Show the full service with the guru responsibility of being the first MLA. Debashis Kumar. Trinamool Congress councilor of ward no. Earlier, he had launched ‘Tell God’. This time, as the MLA of Rash Behari Center, he is bringing another system of public relations Public relations can be done with the MLA through QR code. Complaints of lack can be reported. Problems can also be heard.

Last time he managed to get two votes. So the ‘Devada’ of the neighborhood has reached from house to house in his constituency. He got close to many acquaintances. Every day someone is giving him a garland. Someone is giving sweets. Someone, whether he is a councilor or a MLA, wants to solve his problem by reaching out to him. Debashis Kumar, MLA of Rash Behari Center, has become a councilor, mayor and councilor. This is the fifth time he has fought with this in ward number 75. In a word, his home-word.

This time he is also launching a new public relations tool for the assembly constituency. At one time Subrata Mukherjee could be seen in the role of guardian in all these areas of South Kolkata. As if he is now the guardian of the area, Debashis Babu said, ‘It is my good fortune. When I first stood up, some called me brother, some called me grandfather. Now call brother-in-law, call uncle. ‘ Debashis Kumar smiled amicably.

From the installation of compactors, to battery-powered garbage disposal vehicles – Debashis Kumar’s ward has multiple modern municipal services. To find out about the demands and grievances of the people in his ward, he started the ‘Tell God’ program. In this fancy initiative a suggestion box was placed in front of his house. Those who have complaints or suggestions can leave them in the suggestion box. In addition to the daily public relations, the chat with tea-toast is going on in a good mood. Because even though he is a leader, he has not become a distant star, he has remained with everyone. So the people of the area are coming forward to him spontaneously.

Apart from ‘Devada’, no one’s poster is noticed in the area. So why launch this new digital public relations campaign? The Rasbihari MLA said, “Many times people can’t find the time to meet. I also miss the phone a lot of times. This time it will not be a problem. Anyone who will contact or ask for help will come to the notice of our data team. I can take action. “