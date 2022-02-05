Complete information on pollution in Kolkata is inconsistent, how much, there is no way to understand – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: What is Pollution in Kolkata? The complete information about this does not match. Because, according to environmentalists, the equipment is broken in most parts of Kolkata. The State Pollution Control Board, however, claims that the central portal does not have Kolkata information due to technical reasons. Pollution in Kolkata is near the neck of Delhi. But, what is the level of that pollution? That information does not match in the portal of Central Pollution Control Board.

Environmentalists allege that the problem is due to the breakdown of air quality measuring instruments. There are 6 automatic air quality monitoring stations in Kolkata. Monitoring is being done at Fort William, Victoria, Jadavpur but, allegedly, the instruments of Rabindra Sarobar, Baliganj, Rabindra Bharati, Bidhannagar are not working. As a result, the exact level of air pollution in Kolkata is not known. Environment Minister Ratna De Nag said necessary steps would be taken to find out the matter.

Read more – No MLA is fighting, opportunities for newcomers, publication of the list of candidates for the municipality is of the grassroots

Information on air quality measurements in different cities of the country is available on the portal of Central Pollution Control Board. Allegedly, there is no information about Kolkata in that portal for the last 4 days. They are in trouble. Environmental technologist Somendra Mohan Ghosh said, “It is not known how much toxin is in the air of the city due to lack of accurate information in the portal of the Pollution Control Board. Display boards in different parts of Kolkata also have inaccurate information. The State Pollution Control Board, however, claimed, “There is a problem in uploading information on the portal due to technical problems.” There is no problem with the device.

Read more: Passengers inside, the bus overturned at the corner of Dharmatala! Harhim video publicly

In the last few days, the Central Pollution Control Board’s Air Quality Index portal has been coming up with the information ‘NO DATA AVAILABLE’. In some cases, such information as ‘INSUFFICIENT DATA FOR COMPUTING AQI’ is also coming to the fore. The air quality is measured 24 hours a day at the air quality measuring station. Air quality is uploaded on the portal of the Pollution Control Board every one hour. How much air pollution? It is also known according to the information of the portal. It is alleged that the information does not match at present. At the request of environmentalists and citizens of the city, the concerned administration immediately took necessary action in this regard. Now let’s see how long the problem is solved.

VENKATESWAR LAHIRI

Published by:Uddalak B First published: February 05, 2022, 12:33 IST

Tags: Kolkata Pollution