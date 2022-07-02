Completely free cancer diagnosis, municipality starting service! The mayor also checked – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: For a few days he was biting his teeth and scratching inside his cheek. Firhad Hakim, the number one citizen of Kolkata, was uneasy. The mayor himself underwent a cancer screening at the Mayors Clinic. After that Firhad Hakim got relief.

This is how the Cancer Screening Center of Calcutta Municipality was started. From today, cancer screening centers have started in every borough in Kolkata. Specialist doctors will provide services at this cancer screening center at the municipal health center once a month. Doctors will check whether there are any symptoms of cancer in the patients The service was launched by Kolkata Municipality in a joint venture with IMA and a private hospital. The municipality will provide free cancer services.

Read more: Kolkata Municipality, Illegal Flats, Home Information Online to Promote Promoters

Free oral, cervical and breast – these three types of cancer will be diagnosed. Calcutta Municipality will provide free service. In the first phase, this center is being set up in 6 out of 16 boroughs. Each will have a cancer diagnosis camp.

When and where will this screening center be?

According to the Kolkata Municipal Corporation, the service started from Ward No. 72 in Borough No. 9 on Friday. The Cancer Screening Center will be held on July 4 in Ward No. 11 of Boro No. 2. On July 5, in ward number 61 of borough number 10. On July 6, he left for Ward No. 123. On July 12, he went to Ward No. 31 of Borough No. 3. On July 20, he went to Ward No. 5 of Borough No. 1. On July 28, the cancer screening center will be held on July 30 in Ward No. 106 of Borough No. 12.

The service started from Friday at Chetla Mayors Clinic. Mayor of Kolkata Municipality Firhad Hakim and Health Advisor of Kolkata Municipality Shantanu Sen inaugurated the function.

Inaugurating the center on the day, Mayor Firhad Hakim said, “It is often seen that poor people do not pay attention to them if they have minor physical problems.” Although there are symptoms of not getting tested, many people do not understand the risk of cancer.

Doctors said it was too late to test because of the cost. As a result of many such problems, cancer grows rapidly in the body. In many cases big doctors have to be seen if there is little. A lot of time is wasted. If the disease takes a complex shape, the patients have to eat Himshim. As a result of this center, the initial problem will be diagnosed at the beginning. This will solve it easily.

Shantanu Sen, health adviser of the Kolkata municipality, said the municipality would not only diagnose the disease, but also arrange for various tests and post-treatment from the cancer screening center. All medical procedures will be free. It is also in government or private hospitals if necessary.

Following the proposal of the Indian Medical Association, the private hospital Medica Super Specialty has joined the initiative with the Calcutta Municipality.

Published by:Debamoy Ghosh First published: July 03, 2022, 00:58 IST

Tags: Cancer, KMC