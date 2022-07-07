Complex bypass surgery on the heart of a seven-month-old baby! Kolkata set an example by returning home with a healthy body

#Kolkata: One baby girl was diagnosed with a serious heart disease. So the hospital authorities had to take up the challenge of complex surgery to save his life. And after winning that challenge, the hospital in South Kolkata sent him back home in a healthy body. Not only that, the seven-month-old baby underwent heart bypass surgery at the BM Birla Heart Research Center (BM Birla Heart Research Center) experienced doctors. This is because the incidence of bypass surgery on children is very rare compared to adults.

In fact, heart disease such as Congenital Heart Disease or CHD is on the rise among children around the world. India is not far behind in this regard. Because statistics show that every year more than two lakh children are born with this serious disease in the whole country.

Read more– ‘Blue Tick’ sign next to Basal’s name, Madan Mitra is verified on Instagram

According to the famous hospital sources in Kolkata, the seven-month-old baby girl named Kamakshi, a resident of Bokaro, was referred here. He weighed only 5.6 kilograms at the time of surgery. But what was the problem with that child? According to the hospital, the artery on the left side of Kamakshi’s body was not working properly. And there was a swelling in the heart. As a result, Kamakshi needed immediate treatment to save his life. That is why the medical team of the hospital decided to perform bypass surgery. Bypass surgery is usually performed on adults as needed. But in the case of children, this type of surgery is not done that way. As a result, it is quite rare. On June 15, Kamakshi underwent surgery like Coronary Artery Bypass Graft or CABG. And this surgery was quite challenging for the doctors. After the surgery was successful, the baby gradually recovered. Finally, after so many days of fighting, Ekaratti Kamakshi returned home with her parents in a healthy body and smiling. And here the experts of BM Birla Heart Research Center have made the impossible possible.

Read more– There are small rats with their bodies covered in mushrooms, a record if you catch the rat in just 15 seconds!

BM Birla Heart Research Center Senior Pediatric Cardiologist Dr. Dr. Subhendu Mandal said, “Little Kamakshi’s heart became swollen. And because of this, his heart function became very weak. / 6 part was able to work.And for the treatment of all these cases, we first examine the origin and direction of the coronary artery, and in all these cases, which is the most important thing, and we are very surprised to see that examination. However, Kamakshi’s main coronary artery is not working properly. And we had no choice but to have bypass surgery to heal that little child. “

The hospital’s pediatric intensive (Pediatric Intensivist) said. Satarupa Mukherjee said that this is one of the rare events she has witnessed in her career. “There was a lot of risk involved in this complex surgery,” he said. As a result, Kamakshi had to be kept in the ICU for 4-5 days with very critical management. We even created Extracorporeal Life Support or ECLS. Although later he was no longer needed. The child has been discharged from the hospital after supportive therapy in the Pediatric ICU.

Director of Cardio-Thoracic Vascular Surgery at BM Birla Heart Research Center, Dr. According to Dr. Manoj Kr Daga, there was a major obstruction in the main artery on the left side of the little Kamakshi. As a result, communication could not be established there through the avatar. As a result, Lima to LAD was performed in the heartbeat of that one child. And this is probably the first time this has been done for such a small child. The baby then slowly began to respond to treatment and was discharged from the hospital after recovering.

Published by:Siddhartha Sarkar First published: July 07, 2022, 13:21 IST

Tags: Kolkata