Concerned about Bhabanipur, Abhishek explains in short remarks while voting – News18 Bangla

After Mamata Banerjee, Abhishek Banerjee cast his vote at the Mitra Institution in Bhabanipur. “It’s a good vote,” said the confident Abhishek as he cast his ballot. Abhishek Banerjee was apparently relieved by the rising turnout in the afternoon.

Usually Abhishek Banerjee (Abhishek Banerjee) votes in the morning in every election But on this day he came to vote at 6 in the afternoon Shortly after Mamata Banerjee cast her vote, Mitra left at 4.10 pm.

Arriving at the institution Abhishek 7 He was there for a total of six minutes The polling rate in Bhabanipur was quite low since this morning After noon, the turnout increased slightly As a result, relief returned to the ruling camp Abhishek also said while casting his vote, “The vote has been good.” It is believed that Abhishek will arrive in Bhabanipur in the morning to monitor the voting process.

Abhishek Banerjee was active enough to win over Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the Bhabanipur by-election this time. He was present everywhere from the workers’ meeting to the public meeting of the Chief Minister Abhishek, like Mamata Banerjee, has seen enough insanity among grassroots activists and supporters. On this day, when Abhishek arrived to cast his vote, a large crowd gathered near the booth to see him. Abhishek also made it clear in a short comment while voting that they were confident about Bhabanipur.