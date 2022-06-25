Concerned over Mallikbazar incident, Health Department summons report from hospital – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The Health Department wanted a report on the incident at the Institute of Neurosciences Hospital in Mallikbazar. The health department wants to investigate the incident separately. But before that, the state wants to analyze the report from the Institute of Neurosciences.

The hospital authorities were asked to provide detailed information on what kind of security measures were in place for the patients at the hospital and who was in charge of monitoring. After that, the health department will decide whether to conduct a separate investigation on behalf of the state

On Saturday, a patient named Sujit Adhikari fell from the cornice of the eighth floor of the hospital in Mallikbazar. While he was admitted to the hospital, he opened the window and went down to the eight-storey cornice The state health department wants to know if there was any negligence on the part of the hospital in this incident. The state health department wants to see if there is any negligence on the part of the hospital regarding the safety of the patient.

Hospital authorities, however, claimed that Sujit may have broken the window screws with the handle or bed key used to lift and lower the patients. Because, Sujit landed on the cornice, did a bed match there? And a screw fell under the window in the ward He could not understand anything as the patient in the next bed was also sick

The hospital claimed that the windows were tightly closed But the question also arises as to why the grill was not installed in the eighth floor window In addition, the role of the fire brigade and disaster response forces was called into question as they could not rescue the young man even after two and a half hours.

The hospital authorities further claimed that the nurse went to prevent the patient from opening the window and entering the cornice But Sujat Adhikari, a resident of Lake Town, tried to bite his hand The nurse was forced to remove her hand, and Sujit went down to the cornice The hospital authorities said that there will be an internal investigation into the incident

Published by:Debamoy Ghosh First published: June 25, 2022, 18:23 IST

Tags: Accident, Suicide